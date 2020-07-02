The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Twenty-year study tracks a sparrow song that went 'viral

Category: Climate

With the help of citizen scientists, researchers have tracked how one rare sparrow song went ''viral'' across Canada, traveling over 3,000 kilometers between 2000 and 2019 and wiping out a historic song ending. The study reports that white-throated sparrows from British Columbia to Ontario have ditched their traditional three-note-ending song in favor of a unique two-note-ending variant -- although researchers don't know what made the new song so compelling.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200702113711.htm

