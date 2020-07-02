Twenty-year study tracks a sparrow song that went 'viral

Articles

Thursday, 02 July 2020

With the help of citizen scientists, researchers have tracked how one rare sparrow song went ''viral'' across Canada, traveling over 3,000 kilometers between 2000 and 2019 and wiping out a historic song ending. The study reports that white-throated sparrows from British Columbia to Ontario have ditched their traditional three-note-ending song in favor of a unique two-note-ending variant -- although researchers don't know what made the new song so compelling.

