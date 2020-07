Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 18:09 Hits: 4

Archaeologists have combined the latest scientific methods to offer new insights into life during the Norman Conquest of England. Until now, the story of the Conquest has primarily been told from evidence of the elite classes of the time. But little has been known about how it affected everyday people's lives.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200706140915.htm