Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 23:32 Hits: 0

Scientists have discovered previously unrecognized structural lines 100 miles or more down in the earth that appear to signal the locations of giant deposits of copper, lead, zinc and other vital metals lying close enough to the surface to be mined, but too far down to be found using current exploration methods.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200630193208.htm