Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 15:36 Hits: 1

Cyanobacteria hardly need any nutrients and use the energy of sunlight. Bathers are familiar with these microorganisms as they often occur in waters. A group of researchers has discovered that the multicellular species Phormidium lacuna can be genetically modified by natural transformation and could thus produce substances such as ethanol or hydrogen.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200702113656.htm