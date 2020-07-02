The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Grassroots dog vaccinations can help stop rabies, but not alone

Category: Climate Hits: 2

While scientists are trying to find a vaccine for COVID-19, the rabies virus continues to kill 59,000 people every year. But unlike COVID, a vaccine has existed for more than a century. Vaccinating dogs can stop the spread to humans, but systemic challenges make that easier said that done. In a new study, scientists where grassroots campaigns to stop rabies work -- and where they need to be coupled with large-scale efforts.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200702144106.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version