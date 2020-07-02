The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Oil Industry and Allies Look to Pump Brakes on Democrats’ Plans to Move Transportation Off Petroleum

This week Congressional Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives put forward policies, including passing a $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill on July 1, aimed at cleaning up the number one source of carbon pollution in America — the transportation sector. The oil and gas industry and its supporters quickly weighed in, framing “the critical role” of the industry in addressing climate pollution and in some cases outright attacking these plans' efforts to move away from petroleum-powered transport.

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/07/02/democrats-climate-plans-transportation-emissions-petroleum

