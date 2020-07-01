The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Influence of insect and microalgae feeds on meat quality

Worldwide there is growing demand for animal products for human nutrition, despite the popularity of plant-based diets. This means more feed is needed for animals. Future feedstuffs will need to be produced without exacerbating deforestation. Insects and microalgae are up-and-coming sectors to meet protein demands for humans and animals. Therefore, researchers nvestigated whether these alternative protein sources alter meat quality.

