Controlling plants with the power of colored light

Scientists have found a way to control different plant processes -- such as when they grow -- using nothing but colored light. The development reveals how colored light can be used to control biological processes in plants by switching different genes on and off. The researchers hope that their findings could lead to advances in how plants grow, flower, and adapt to their environment, ultimately allowing increases in crop yields.

