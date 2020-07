Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 16:40 Hits: 0

Scientists have increased the speed and accuracy of a laboratory-scale instrument for determining the age of planetary specimens onsite. The team is progressively miniaturizing the Chemistry, Organics and Dating Experiment (CODEX) instrument to reach a size suitable for spaceflight and lander missions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200629124056.htm