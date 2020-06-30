The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Goodbye northwestern crow, hello Mexican duck

Category: Climate Hits: 3

The latest supplement to the American Ornithological Society's Checklist of North and Middle American Birds includes several major updates to the organization of the continent's bird species, including the addition of the Mexican Duck and the removal of the Northwestern Crow. The official authority on the names and classification of the region's birds, the checklist is consulted by birdwatchers and professional scientists alike and has been published since 1886.

