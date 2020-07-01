The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Democrats' New Climate Plan Says Polluters Shouldn’t Receive Immunity From Lawsuits for Climate Impacts

On Tuesday, June 30, Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, released a comprehensive action plan for tackling climate change. 

Some environmental groups criticized the plan for lacking ambition and not directly targeting fossil fuel production. However, the Democrats' agenda does support a powerful provision for holding fossil fuel companies accountable for their contributions to the disastrously warming planet: Not granting them legal immunity from Congress.

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/06/30/house-democrats-climate-plan-liability-relief-fossil-fuels

