Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 00:20 Hits: 3

Alaska's beavers are profiting from climate change, and spreading rapidly. In just a few years' time, they have not only expanded into many tundra regions where they'd never been seen before; they're also building more and more dams in their new homes, creating a host of new water bodies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200629202009.htm