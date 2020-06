Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 16:02 Hits: 4

A new mathematical model for predicting variations in solar irradiance has been developed. It may help to promote more efficient use of electricity from solar energy. In tests of various data models, the model proved capable of making highly reliable forecasts, and emerged as the best for this purpose in some respects.

