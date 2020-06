Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 17:20 Hits: 3

Many parts of the world are in the midst of a deadly pandemic of cholera, an extreme form of watery diarrhea. Scientists have discovered specific gut bacteria make some people resistant to it -- a finding that could save lives.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200629132059.htm