Maryland offshore wind farm could become stop-over for migrating sturgeon, striped bass

For the endangered Atlantic sturgeon and the commercially important striped bass, the Delaware-Maryland-Virginia coastal shelf serves as an important spring and fall migratory route. Researchers suggest that the development of wind farms on the DelMarVa coastal shelf may alter the migratory behavior of these fish as new wind turbines in this otherwise featureless region could create habitat around which fish linger.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200626092724.htm

