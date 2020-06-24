The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

RELEASE: US Local Governments Lead the Way in the Clean Energy Transition

RELEASE: US Local Governments Lead the Way in the Clean Energy Transition New data from cityrenewables.org shows renewable energy deals signed by US local governments rising dramatically, totaling nearly 8.3 gigawatts of new capacity announced since 2015. WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 24, 2020)—As of March 2020, local governments signed 335 deals to procure a total of 8.28 gigawatts of renewable energy over the last five years—more than the total energy generation capacity of Alaska, Hawaii, Rhode...

