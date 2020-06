Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020

Ecologists evaluated the successes of mountain meadow restorations by analyzing eight years of bird data collected by field biologists. The authors concluded that, when ''pond and plug'' and similar techniques were followed, the number of birds of many species increased over time as habitat conditions improved.

