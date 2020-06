Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 15:47 Hits: 4

Using state-of-the-art ocean robots and scientific sensors attached to seals, researchers have for the first time observed small and energetic ocean currents in the Southern Ocean. The currents are critical at controlling the amount of heat and carbon moving between the ocean and the atmosphere -- information vital for understanding our global climate and how it may change in the future.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200626114754.htm