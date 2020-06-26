The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Tiny Japanese dinosaur eggs help unscramble Cretaceous ecosystem

A research team has excavated over 1300 eggshell fossils from the Lower Cretaceous Ohyamashimo Formation of Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. Over 96% of these fossils, including numerous fragments, four partial and almost complete eggs in an in situ nest, belonged to a new ootaxon the authors named Himeoolithus murakamii, attributed to a small non-avian theropod dinosaur. The remaining eggshell fragments, belonging to five additional small theropod ootaxa, showed notable biodiversity.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200626114821.htm

