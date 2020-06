Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 16:27 Hits: 4

Researchers have developed a method to spur the production of new antibiotic or antiparasitic compounds hiding in the genomes of actinobacteria, which are the source of the drugs actinomycin and streptomycin and are known to harbor other untapped chemical riches.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200625122735.htm