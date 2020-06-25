The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

DC Is the Latest to Sue Exxon and Big Oil for Climate Disinformation Campaigns

Washington, D.C. is suing the four largest investor-owned oil and gas companies — BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, and Shell — for allegedly misleading consumers about climate change, including historically undermining climate science and even now using deceptive advertising about the companies’ role in leading solutions to the climate crisis.

District of Columbia Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced the consumer fraud lawsuit on Thursday, June 25. The lawsuit claims that the four oil majors violated the District’s Consumer Protection Procedures Act by engaging in misleading acts and practices around the marketing, promotion, and sale of fossil fuel products, which produce globe-warming pollution. The D.C. lawsuit alleges that these companies knew since at least the 1950s about the harmful consequences of burning fossil fuels and that they engaged in a campaign to deceive the public about those risks.

Washington DC
Attorney General Karl Racine
climate deception
climate lawsuits
chevron
shell
bp
ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM)
American Petroleum Institute
steve milloy
The Advancement of Sound Science Coalition (TASSC)
global climate coalition

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/06/25/district-columbia-fraud-lawsuit-exxon-oil-climate-disinformation

