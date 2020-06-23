Current serotype of dengue virus in Singapore disguises itself to evade vaccines and therapeutics

Articles

Singapore saw 1,158 dengue cases in the week ending 13 June 2020, the highest number of weekly dengue cases ever recorded since 2014. The dengue virus serotype 3 (DENV3), which is currently circulating in Singapore, can undergo dramatic structural changes that enable it to resist vaccines and therapeutics, reveal findings from a new study. The findings could guide the development of effective vaccines and therapeutics against dengue infection.

