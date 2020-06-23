The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Current serotype of dengue virus in Singapore disguises itself to evade vaccines and therapeutics

Category: Climate Hits: 0

Singapore saw 1,158 dengue cases in the week ending 13 June 2020, the highest number of weekly dengue cases ever recorded since 2014. The dengue virus serotype 3 (DENV3), which is currently circulating in Singapore, can undergo dramatic structural changes that enable it to resist vaccines and therapeutics, reveal findings from a new study. The findings could guide the development of effective vaccines and therapeutics against dengue infection.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200623104236.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version