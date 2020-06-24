The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Minnesota Attorney General Sues Exxon, Koch and API for Climate Deception

Category: Climate Hits: 3

Read time: 7 mins

Minnesota has officially joined the climate accountability movement with the announcement on Wednesday, June 24 of a groundbreaking lawsuit against fossil fuel behemoths such as ExxonMobil and Koch Industries and the nation's largest oil and gas lobbying group for alleged deception on climate change.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced the lawsuit at a press conference Wednesday. The lawsuit names as defendants ExxonMobil, the American Petroleum Institute (API), and Koch Industries as well as Koch subsidiaries Flint Hills Resources LP and Flint Hills Resources Pine Bend. The lawsuit claims these organizations violated Minnesota consumer protection laws for orchestrating a campaign of deception around climate science and the danger of fossil fuels.

Tags: 
Minnesota
Keith Ellison
koch industries
Flint Hills Resources
American Petroleum Institute
climate lawsuits

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/06/24/minnesota-sues-api-exxon-koch-climate-deception

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version