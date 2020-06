Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 22:22 Hits: 1

Researchers have documented short-term environmental benefits during the COVID-19-related lockdown, but that silver lining could be far outweighed by a long-term decline on clean energy investments, a new study finds.

