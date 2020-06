Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 18:53 Hits: 2

Mother's chronic prenatal psychological distress and elevated hair cortisol concentrations are associated with gut microbiota composition of the infant, according to a new publication. The results help to better understand how prenatal stress can be connected to infant growth and development.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200623145346.htm