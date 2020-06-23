The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

In Break With Trump's EPA, Nevada Announces Plan to Cut Tailpipe Emissions

Category: Climate Hits: 2

Read time: 4 mins

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced on Monday, June 22, that Nevada would be developing a policy to increase the number of zero and low-emission vehicles sold within the state.

With the announcement of the Clean Cars Nevada initiative, Nevada is set to join 14 other states that have fully or partially adopted clean car standards identical to California’s stricter standards authorized by the Clean Air Act.

Tags: 
clean car standards
Clean Cars Nevada
Nevada
zero emission vehicles
Trump Administration

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/06/23/nevada-sisolak-clean-car-standards-program

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version