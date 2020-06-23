In Break With Trump's EPA, Nevada Announces Plan to Cut Tailpipe Emissions

Category: Climate Hits: 2
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced on Monday, June 22, that Nevada would be developing a policy to increase the number of zero and low-emission vehicles sold within the state.
With the announcement of the Clean Cars Nevada initiative, Nevada is set to join 14 other states that have fully or partially adopted clean car standards identical to California’s stricter standards authorized by the Clean Air Act.
Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/06/23/nevada-sisolak-clean-car-standards-program