The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Fossil Fuel Companies and Their Supporters Ask Supreme Court to Intervene in Climate Lawsuits

Category: Climate Hits: 3

Read time: 11 mins

California communities last month got an important procedural win in their efforts to get fossil fuel companies to pay for climate-related impacts. On May 26, a federal appeals court ruled that their lawsuits could go ahead in state court, which is their preferred venue, rather than federal court. 

Similar lawsuits filed by Colorado communities, Baltimore, and Rhode Island are also marching on in state courts following unsuccessful attempts by fossil fuel companies to have the cases heard in federal courts, where they are more likely to be dismissed. Overall, the communities lodging these legal battles seem to be gaining momentum.

However, some of the companies facing those lawsuits appear to be gearing up for a larger battle, looking to the Supreme Court to weigh in and using their network of promoters to continue attacking these lawsuits outside the courtroom.

Tags: 
climate liability
U.S. Supreme Court
Manufacturers Accountability Project
FTI Consulting
Energy In Depth
chris horner

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/06/23/oil-manufacturers-accountability-climate-liability-supreme-court

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version