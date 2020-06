Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 15:57 Hits: 2

The livelihoods of millions of people living along the world's biggest river systems are under threat by a range of stressors caused by the daily economic, societal and political activity of humans -- in addition to the long-term effects of climate change, researchers report.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200619115723.htm