What does the 'love hormone' do? It's complicated

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 13:50 Hits: 4

Much of what we know about the actions of neuromodulators like oxytocin comes from behavioral studies of lab animals in standard lab conditions. These conditions are strictly controlled and artificial, in part so that researchers can limit the number of variables affecting behavior. A number of recent studies suggest that the actions of a mouse in a semi-natural environment can teach us much more about natural behavior, and maybe apply those findings to humans.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200622095025.htm