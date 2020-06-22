Ice core research in Antarctica sheds new light on role of sea ice in carbon balance

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 17:29 Hits: 5

New research findings underline the crucial role that sea ice throughout the Southern Ocean played for atmospheric CO2 in times of rapid climate change in the past. An international team has shown that the seasonal growth and destruction of sea ice in a warming world increases the biological productivity of the seas around Antarctica by extracting carbon from the atmosphere and storing it in the deep ocean.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200622132937.htm