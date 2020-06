Articles

Studies have shown associations between exposure to traffic-related air pollution and adverse health outcomes, including preterm birth and low birthweight. A new study finds higher exposure to pollutants among women during personal vehicle trips versus time not in the car, and these differences were greater for trips taken during rush hour.

