Studying the Neanderthal DNA found in modern humans using stem cells and organoids

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 19:03 Hits: 1

Protocols that allow the transformation of human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) lines into organoids have changed the way scientists can study developmental processes and enable them to decipher the interplay between genes and tissue formation, particularly for organs where primary tissue is not available. Now, investigators are taking this technology and applying it to study the developmental effects of Neanderthal DNA.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200618150306.htm