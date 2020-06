Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 19 June 2020

A research group developed a new technology that can drastically conserve the energy used to capture CO2 from gases exhausted from a concentrated source such as thermal power plants. With this technology, namely H2 stripping regeneration technology, combustion exhaust gas can be replaced by CO2/H2 gas at lower temperatures than those used in conventional technology.

