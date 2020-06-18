Transportation Fairness Alliance Revealed: Behind the Oil Industry's Latest Attack on Electric Cars

Category: Climate Hits: 7
Earlier this spring, while much of the nation’s attention focused on the coronavirus crisis, the U.S. oil and gas industry quietly launched a new coalition using messaging that invokes “transportation fairness.” Like other petroleum interest front groups that have campaigned against clean transportation measures, this new coalition appears poised to counter policies designed to accelerate the transition away from petroleum-powered transportation.
Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/06/18/transportation-fairness-alliance-oil-industry-coalition-electric-cars