Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 19:21 Hits: 8

PODCAST: Seeing the Ocean as a Solution, Not a Victim Comments|Add Comment|PrintThe ocean has great potential to become a solution, but only if there's the political will to build a strong ocean economy. Photo by Marek Okon/Unsplash Plastic pollution and oil slicks, flooded coastlines and shrinking fish stocks: when people think about environmental issues and the ocean, the images are invariably negative. But instead of thinking of the ocean as the victim, perhaps we need to see it as the...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/ksqxka6ZHfY/podcast-seeing-ocean-solution-not-victim