Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020

In many regions of the world, populations of large mammalian herbivores have been displaced by cattle breeding, for example in Kenya the hippos by large herds of cattle. This can change aquatic ecosystems due to significant differences in the amount and type of dung input. Researchers have therefore taken a closer look at the dung of hippopotamus and cattle.

