Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 17:58 Hits: 3

Researchers have discovered an important gene in plants that could help agricultural crops collaborate better with underground fungi -- providing them with wider root networks and helping them to absorb phosphorus. The discovery has the potential to increase agricultural efficiency and benefit the environment.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200616135816.htm