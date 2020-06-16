Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 13:35 Hits: 4

RELEASE: Jennifer Wilcox to Lead Carbon Dioxide Removal as WRI Senior Fellow HTML Editor - Full Version World Resources Institute is pleased to welcome Jennifer Wilcox as a new Senior Fellow with WRI’s U.S. Climate program. As a WRI Senior Fellow, Wilcox will spearhead efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from the industrial sector and technological CO2 removal solutions, such as direct air capture and mineralization. Her expertise will help accelerate policy support and...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/2017iGZcWaQ/jennifer-wilcox-CO2-removal-Senior-Fellow