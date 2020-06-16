The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

RELEASE: Jennifer Wilcox to Lead Carbon Dioxide Removal as WRI Senior Fellow

World Resources Institute is pleased to welcome Jennifer Wilcox as a new Senior Fellow with WRI's U.S. Climate program.  As a WRI Senior Fellow, Wilcox will spearhead efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from the industrial sector and technological CO2 removal solutions, such as direct air capture and mineralization. Her expertise will help accelerate policy support and...

