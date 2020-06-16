The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Carbon Capture Will Require Large Public Subsidies to Support Coal and Gas Power

In April, the Center for Global Energy Policy (CGEP) at Columbia University released a report concluding that, without major new subsidies from the American public, technologies for capturing heat-trapping carbon dioxide from coal and natural gas-fired power plants will remain uneconomical.

However, CGEP, which has a history of strongly supporting the interests of the fossil fuel industry, concludes in this report that the government should implement new publicly financed policies in order to ensure investors are willing to take the risk of investing in carbon capture — and use the public to backstop that risk so those investors make money. 

carbon capture
CCUS
Center for Global Energy Policy (CGEP)
cost of renewable energy

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/06/15/cgep-report-carbon-capture-public-subsidies-coal-gas-power

