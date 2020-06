Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 19:24 Hits: 0

Researchers have found that astrocytes, a type of brain cell can harbor HIV and then spread the virus to immune cells that traffic out of the brain and into other organs. HIV moved from the brain via this route even when the virus was suppressed by combination antiretroviral therapy (cART), a standard treatment for HIV.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200611152435.htm