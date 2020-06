Articles

Could remnants of DNA from a now extinct human subspecies known as the Denisovans help boost the immune functions of modern humans? An international study represents the first characterizations of genes in the DNA of healthy individuals from geographically and genetically distinct populations in Indonesia.

