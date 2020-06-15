The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Scientists unravel the evolution and relationships for all European butterflies

Category: Climate Hits: 2

For the first time, a complete time-calibrated phylogeny for a large group of invertebrates is published for an entire continent. Scientists provide a diagrammatic hypothesis of the relationships and evolutionary history for all 496 extant European species of butterflies. Their work provides an important tool for evolutionary and ecological research, meant for the use of insect and ecosystem conservation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200615092738.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version