The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

From Hurricane Maria to COVID, Gas Lobbyist-turned-Trump Energy Lawyer Uses Crises as 'Opportunity'

Category: Climate Hits: 5

Read time: 14 mins

Among a string of recent environmental rollbacks, President Donald Trump’s U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) aims to vastly narrow the scope of environmental reviews for those applying for liquefied natural gas (LNG) export permits. The proposal has been guided by Bill Cooper, a former oil and gas industry lobbyist who's now a top lawyer for the DOE.

On May 1, the DOEissued a proposal to limit environmental reviews for LNG export permit proposals so that the review applies to only the export process itself — literally “occurring at or after the point of export.” The rule would take off the table for consideration lifecycle greenhouse gas analyses, broader looks at both build-outs of pipelines and power plants attached to the export proposals, and other potential environmental impacts.

Tags: 
Center for LNG
Liquefied Natural Gas
Trump Administration
Bill Cooper
Scotiabank
America's Natural Gas Alliance
Puerto Rico Oversight Management and Economic Stability Act
Hurricane Maria
PROMESA
Puerto Rico
Dan Brouillette
Obama administration
National Environmental Policy Act

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/06/14/bill-cooper-trump-lng-environmental-review

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version