Trump EPA’s Refusal to Strengthen Air Quality Standards Most Likely to Harm Communities of Color, Experts Say

In April, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler, a former coal lobbyist, proposed maintaining, rather than strengthening, national air quality standards for soot, a type of air pollution with serious impacts for heart and lung health. This week, an independent panel of experts who previously advised the EPA on these air standards slammed the current agency's decision in the New England Journal of Medicine, pointing out it's literally a matter of life or death, especially for communities of color.

Mustafa Santiago Ali, former head of the EPA's environmental justice office, also highlighted in congressional testimony how the effects of air pollution are just another form of the same systemic racism that ends up hitting people of color particularly hard, and even more so during the current pandemic:

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/06/12/systemic-racism-covid-19-air-pollution-epa-soot-standards

