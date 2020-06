Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020

An international research team has been stunned to discover that some species of ancient crocodiles walked on their two hind legs like dinosaurs and measured over three metres in length. University of Queensland palaeontologist Dr Anthony Romilio said the researchers first thought the similar-shaped fossilised footprints were from another ancient animal known as the pterosaurs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200611114542.htm