The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

More than 1000 tons of plastic rains into Western US protected lands annually

Category: Climate Hits: 3

Watershed researchers estimate more than 1000 tons of microplastics (equal to more than 123 million plastic water bottles) are deposited in national parks and wilderness areas each year. Researchers used high-resolution atmospheric deposition data and identified samples of microplastics and other particulates collected over 14 months in 11 western U.S. national parks and wilderness areas. They identified plastic and polymers' composition to identify sources of plastic emitted into the atmosphere and tracked its movement.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200611151417.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version