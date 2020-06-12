The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Formosa Plastics Opponents Ask Louisiana Governor to Veto Bill Over Harsh Sentencing Concerns

Category: Climate Hits: 5

Read time: 10 mins

On Friday, June 12, Louisiana's Democratic governor John Bel Edwards is expected to sign off on a piece of legislation, House Bill 197, that would make it a more serious crime to trespass on Louisiana's so-called “critical infrastructure,” including the state's system of flood-control levees, fossil fuel pipelines, and sprawling network of petrochemical plants and refineries.

But if you ask Sharon Lavigne, founder of RISE St. James, a Louisiana community group, what House Bill 197 means to her, the answer that comes back isn’t about floodgates or water pumps or pipelines. It’s about the legacy of slavery in the United States — and how that legacy echoes in criminalization efforts today.

Tags: 
RISE St. James
Formosa
environmental racism
critical infrastructure
Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré
Louisiana
John Bel Edwards

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/06/11/mandatory-minimum-hb197-louisiana-formosa-plastics

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version