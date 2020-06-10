Oil Gas Win, Clean Energy Loses in U.S. COVID-19 Response

Category: Climate Hits: 2Oil & Gas Win, Clean Energy Loses in U.S. COVID-19 Response Comments|Add Comment|PrintInstalling solar panels. Photo by Department of Energy Solar Decathlon/Flickr */ As the United States reels from an unparalleled economic recession sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, Congress has correctly responded with some $3 trillion in stimulus packages, with more on the way. Economists on the left and right, including the head of the Federal Reserve, agree that stimulus spending is absolutely...
Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/hS2PEMMkhzY/coronavirus-stimulus-packages-clean-energy