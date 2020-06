Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 13:29 Hits: 1

A new study reveals that asteroid impact sites in the ocean may possess a crucial link in explaining the formation of the essential molecules for life. The study discovered the emergence of amino acids that serve as the building blocks for proteins - demonstrating the role of meteorites in bringing life's molecules to earth, and potentially Mars.

