The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

6 Ways to Remove Carbon Pollution from the Sky

Category: Climate Hits: 9

6 Ways to Remove Carbon Pollution from the Sky Comments|Add Comment|PrintExpanding forests, restoring existing forests and managing forests can help remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Photo by Andrew Coelho/Unsplash Since the Industrial Revolution, humans have emitted more than 2,000 gigatons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. (A gigaton is one billion metric tons.) This thickening blanket of heat-trapping greenhouse gases causes the global warming we experience today. If nothing...

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/A0TPEjAQuQk/6-ways-remove-carbon-pollution-sky

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version